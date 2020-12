Share:

HYDERABAD - Drive against Polio was not the war of any single institution but a joint responsibility on all of us and for that purpose all the departments concerned should make full-fledged efforts to make the National Anti Polio (NAP) campaign a success and save the future builders from permanent disability. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while chairing a meeting held on Thursday to review the arrangement made for the National Anti-Polio Campaign.