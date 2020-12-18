Share:

ISLAMABAD - Every pop star’s image is closely related to their personal wardrobe choices and signature style. This dynamic especially comes into play during stage performances and public appearances on the Red Carpet. One of the aims of Velo Sound Station, apart from producing fresh, original and contemporary music is to also offer both established artists and emerging talent an avenue to express them with edgy fashion. Avant garde and experimental fashion designer Ebtisam Ahmed aka EB, the Head of Wardrobe and the Fashion Director for Season One of Velo Sound Station was responsible for finalizing and fine-tuning all the performers’ “looks.”

Supernova singing sensation Shamoon Ismail known for his quirky musical style performed his original song “Confetti’ for Velo Sound Station.” My team began by custom-making the fabric used for Shamoons’s suit, says Ebtisam. Shamoon’ describes his own personal style as “original.” For his Velo Sound Station performance wore EB’s casual jacket and sleek pant suit custom- printed with black and white floral motifs paired with a black t-shirt and end- noted with a silver chain and white sneakers for an uber cool-casual vibe that gelled perfectly with the smooth quirky sound of ‘Confetti’.