Brussels - The European Union’s top court ruled on Thursday that Hungary had broken the law by preventing some immigrants from seeking asylum and moving many to transit camps.

“Hungary has failed to fulfill its obligations under EU law in the area of procedures for granting international protection,” the European Court of Justice said. In 2015, at the peak of a crisis which saw thousands of would-be migrants and refugees arriving in southeast Europe and heading north and west, Hungary stood in their way.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist anti-immigration government corralled migrants into transit zones and limited their ability to apply for asylum.

The court found Hungary did not allow asylum seekers to leave detention while their cases were considered and offered no special protection to children and the vulnerable.

Where asylum claims were rejected, in some cases “those nationals are forcibly escorted, by the police, from the other side of a fence erected a few meters from the border with Serbia, to a strip of land devoid of any infrastructure”.

This was deemed a breach of an EU directive establishing safeguards for the removal of illegal immigrants.

“Restricting access to the international protection procedure, unlawfully detaining applicants for that protection in transit zones and moving illegally staying third-country nationals to a border area, without observing the guarantees surrounding a return procedure, constitute infringements of EU law,” the court said in a news release.

Budapest is often at loggerheads with Brussels over migration and refugee policy, and Orban’s government has accused the European Union of trying to force it to accept mass immigration.