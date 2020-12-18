Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first-ever dedicated madrassah (seminary) has been set up in Islamabad and has started enrolling students from every age group from the marginalised segment of the society, according to officials. However, to the surprise of many, the administration didn’t disclose name and location of the madrassah. Neither DC Islamabad nor the Spokesperson responded to the query.

On December 13, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had announced new initiatives for the transgender community in the city so as to pull them out of the helplessness they have been in. The initiative comprised a package that included opening of an Islamic centre and monetary assistance with the help of private sector besides announcement of jobs for the transgender community of Islamabad in the ICT departments. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat had participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Islamic centre where he announced several jobs for the transgender community of Islamabad.

Transgender people face different challenges in the country. The marginalised community faces stigmatisation, social exclusion and consequent banishment from the society that makes transgender people’s life even tougher. Majority of them have been found having indulged in inappropriate conducts as selling sex and substance abuse. DC Islamabad believed that majority of the transgender persons were illiterate, however, he promised jobs for those having double MA qualification.

Meanwhile, AC Potohar carried out price-checking activity and also assessed the compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in I-10 markaz. The activity was aimed at ensuring availability of essential commodities in the city. According to the officials, two shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering while several outlets were fined for non-compliance of COVID-19 SOPs. Similarly, AC (Industrial Area) Islamabad inspected F-8 adjoining markets to check compliance to the SOPs and prices of essential commodities. Multiple outlets found with massive non-compliance were fined and a few restaurants were sealed for indoor dining, according to the officials.