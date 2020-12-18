Share:

Paris - French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the presidency said, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next week.

He is one of several world leaders who have contracted Covid-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

Macron was tested after the “onset of the first symptoms” and will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” his office said in a statement.

As result of the diagnosis, a trip next week by Macron to Lebanon -- where the president had been pressing for far-reaching political change after the giant Beirut port explosion in August -- has been cancelled, his office said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will self-isolate after contact with Macron, his office said.

It said the premier shows no symptoms but will no longer be going to the French Senate on Thursday to outline his government’s vaccine strategy to combat Covid-19.

Macron’s wife Brigitte will also be self-isolating but also shows no symptoms, her office said.

Parliament speaker Richard Ferrand is also self-isolating after contact with Macron, his office said.