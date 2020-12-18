Share:

ISLAMABAD - Grand Health Alliance (GHA), a body protesting conversion of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) into Medical Teaching Institute (MTI), on Thursday questioned the qualifications of members of the Board of Governors (BoGs) nominated.

Chairman GHA Dr. Asfandyar Khan in a press briefing held here said that political workers have been made BoG members under the MTI and the chairman of the BoG has no link with the medical profession.

Commenting about the Prime Minister’s (PM) remarks about the ongoing protest by the PIMS employees he said that it is very disappointing that the PM termed PIMS employees as ‘protesting employees.’

Dr. Asfandyar Khan said that the government has brought PIMS employees on roads for the protest because a law is being implemented which will convert the PIMS hospital into a private hospital.

Chairman GHA said that the PM is being misguided by certain elements and facts are being hidden by him. “PM may be unaware of the fact that a contractual system is being imposed in PIMS,” he said.

Dr. Asfandyar proposed that if the government wants to bring reforms PIMS staff will support it but in more than two years no improvement has been brought in PIMS by it.

“How will BoG improve the healthcare system?” he remarked. Chairman GHA said that under the MTI system no one will remain an employee of the hospital and where all the staff will go then as they will be deprived of jobs.

He also said that the alleged privatisation of the PIMS will also bring problems for the patients as well along with the employees as they will be not able to get free medical care from here.

Dr. Asfandyar said that PIMS staff also wants to make the facility the best hospital in the world and will be part of the reforms “but we do not accept the MTI act,” he said.

“Corporate body is another name of privatisation,” he said.

Dr. Asfandyar added that GHA is ready to support the government to bring any law falling on merit and want that government should come and talk to us.

GHA chairman said that the government is being given more than two days to reconsider its decisions and the employees will announce their next strategy on Monday.

Earlier, MTI elected Dr. Humayun Mohmand as its first chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG).

A statement released by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that the first formal meeting of BoGs was held here at PIMS and the board elected Dr. Humayun Mohmand as its first chairman.

A statement said that the MTI system has been introduced to bring reforms in the health sector following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It said that MTI has been introduced to improve the performance of the hospital and ensure all health facilities there for the public. A statement said that there is no truth in the propaganda that after MTI the fee of hospital will spike, but the decision has been taken in favour of the public as new system will improve the performance of the hospitals.