Share:

The residents of Islamabad would soon sigh relief as the incumbent interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, has ordered removal of all unnecessary policy checkpoints across Islamabad.

Radio Pakistan reports, incumbent interior minister said people will soon no longer see useless checkpoints in Islamabad. "Police has been handed over six vehicles equipped with the latest technology," emphasized the interior minister. "It will be provided with eight more vehicles for security purpose."

The Islamabad Police has begun implementation on Ahmed's directives and replaced all checkpoints, except the ones in the Red Zone, with mobile checkpoints.

This is not Sheikh Rasheed's first stint as a minister for interior. In his political career span of over 35 years, the veteran politician has held 15 ministries.

In 1991 he was appointed federal minister for industries during Nawaz Sharif's maiden government. He also dealt with the portfolio of culture ministry during the same reign.

During the second government period of Nawaz, Ahmed was given federal ministries of sports, culture, and tourism.

Later, in the same cabinet, he was made federal minister for youth affairs, manpower development, labour, and overseas Pakistanis.

Ahmed was made the federal minister for information under Zafarullah Khan Jamali's premiership, in 2002.

The Shaukat Aziz's cabinet, provided him with the position of dual portfolios of railways and information ministry.

As PM Imran Khan took charge of the office in 2018, Ahmed was appointed as railway minister again. On December 11, his ministry was again shuffled to Federal Interior.