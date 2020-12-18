Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while launching a “Drug and Hepatitis Free” campaign from Punjab University to rid the universities of drugs and hepatitis, said that drug dealers are no less than a terrorist. All the institutions including anti-narcotics police will work together on one page to make the universities drug free. According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has launched a campaign from Punjab University Lahore on Thursday to rid the universities of drugs and hepatitis. Vice-Chancellor of GC University Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Punjab University, Dr Saleem Mazhar, Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University Dr Bushra Mirza and representatives of various universities also participated.

Addressing the event and talking to the media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he has issued instructions to all the universities of Punjab to set up free medical camps in the universities to eradicate drug and hepatitis for which various welfare organisations including Sarwar Foundation will provide them with all medical facilities including medicines.

A team headed by Begum Perveen Sarwar has also been formed for this purpose, he added. Chaudhry Sarwar said that he has talked to all the provincial departments including the Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Brigadier (retired), Ijaz.

All resources will be used to make varsities drug free. Government agencies will carry out strict operations not only in the vicinity of universities but also in areas where drugs are being supplied to university students. Governor Punjab said that hepatitis is also spreading rapidly and there are many areas in Punjab where more than 40% of the people are suffering from this deadly disease. Hepatitis is a silent killer, students of universities will be screened and all medical facilities will be provided free of cost to those who fall ill.

Addressing the event, Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar said that along with the universities, we have started setting up free medical campuses to rid the entire Punjab of hepatitis and drugs and there is no doubt that clean drinking water is essential to prevent hepatitis prevalence. Sarwar Foundation is the largest charitable organization providing clean drinking water in Pakistan and we are providing free clean water to 2.2 million people daily through our filtration plants.

Addressing the event, Dr Niaz Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University, said that we are grateful to the Governor of Punjab and First Lady of Punjab, Perveen Sarwar for launching this historic campaign for the universities and providing all facilities free of cost.

He said that we will not only cooperate fully with the government to make the universities drug free but we will also make this campaign a success.