Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday appreciated the services provided by the telecom industry and assured all possible synergy in ongoing projects in this sector.

The minister was speaking at a virtual meeting with Sigve Brekke, Global President and Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Group.

The Finance Minister outlined that telecom was one of the fastest growing segments of the Pakistan’s economy and was a key driver for growth and employment generation in the country.

In his virtual remarks, the CEO reiterated the Company’s support to Pakistan during these testing times as connectivity would be of great importance for the nation’s recovery efforts in the year ahead.

As an enabler of economic activity, Telenor has an important role to play in reviving the country’s long-term growth trajectory, he added.

The CEO further stated that creating a predictable business environment with fair regulatory regimes for spectrum licensing and taxation remained key to improving the business climate and receiving future foreign investment in Pakistan.