LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring reforms in electoral process but PDM leadership was creating hurdles.

“A clear majority in the Senate is the right of the PTI. The opposition has started hue and cry on announcement of ‘show of hands’ in the Senate elections because Sharif family is expert in horse trading and holding institutions hostage with the help of looted money,” she said while addressing a press conference here.

Responding to a question, she said that statement of Mian Javaid Latif clearly showed that there was a rift within the PML-N. She also said that in the present political situation, PPP was not in harmony with the PML-N’s narrative. She said that PPP will never sacrifice her material benefits which she expects to get in Senate elections.

Firdous told reporters that government will make a surprise move when the Opposition will submit resignations of its lawmakers. “When Opposition will play its card of resignation, the government will give them surprise showing how many parliamentarians have left them,” she averred. .

She said the incumbent government was determined to run the state institutions according to law and the constitution and it will not take any step against the constitution. She said that the Supreme Court had sought the guidance regarding holding of the Senate elections through “show of hands”.

She said that the credit goes to the Calibri Queen’s uncle that his call recordings to the honorable judge to get the decision in his favour are excessively available in the market.

“The Calibri Queen is misleading the people of Pakistan in the hatred and enmity of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Calibri Queen likes a democracy which gives her ruling power. She is a certified liar as she used to say that I neither have any property in Pakistan nor abroad. Prime Minister Imran Khan through 22 years of democratic struggle liberated the people from the rotten system and slavery of Sharif family”, she observed. .

Narrating the difference between the opposition and the government, she said: “The leader of opposition is a certified dacoit whereas the honorable court has declared Prime Minister Imran Khan as Sadiq & Amin. Corruption, ghost companies and money laundering is the distinction of Sharif family while Imran Khan neither does nepotism nor nurture the family but destroys the imposed two-family system with people’s power”.