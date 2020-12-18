Share:

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s (SMBB) assassination had left the whole nation in tears and the whole world in unfathomable shock. Her legacy indeed left a deep footprint in the landscape of Pakistani politics as countless miss SMBB in times of political chaos, national disunity and also in dire pursuit of a true leader. She continues to enthuse and motivate women, especially the marginalised both in the country and abroad. Today, with the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who brought in 13 different political parties together through the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) another mesmerising development has taken root, giving us all renewed hope. The sight of a young woman who looks much like the late SMBB, entered in the political landscape of Pakistan, bringing in refreshed and progressive vibes. That young woman leader is no other than SMBB’s youngest daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. She has a striking resemblance with her mother’s persona and poise.

During her maiden speech at the PDM Multan Jalsa, many had to rub their eyes in order to differentiate between Aseefa and her later mother. Pakistan still remembers the historical address of SMBB in Lahore, 1986 and the same Pakistan witnessed the zeal and charisma in her daughter’s speech. Aseefa indeed triggered the reminiscences of her mother and Bhutto family, in a very powerful and galvanising way. She was not only fearless and brave to slam the PTI government’s ineptitude which has left the nation in doldrums, but also spoke in grace—just like SMBB.

SMBB has entered the Pakistani political landscape by playing a crucial role in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), in times of political crises. Today, with illiberal values rampant throughout the country, young Aseefa officially started her career by participating in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform.

Aseefa formally joining the PPP platform is not a surprising development at all. Her maternal grandfather—Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had also groomed SMBB, to come into politics at a very grim time for politics and as well as for the Bhutto family. There is no doubt that difficult times have always leaned the members of the Bhutto family into the mainstream political landscape of Pakistan. Let’s not forget that it was the life of politics that chose SMBB and Bilawal to join it from a very young age.

It is also important to point out that Aseefa had already been involved in numerous progressive and constructive programmes in Pakistan. She is not only Pakistan’s Ambassador for Polio Eradication but was also the first Pakistani child to receive the polio vaccine in the country. With polio cases on the rise today, we need leaders like Aseefa to come forward and advocate for its eradication. Moreover, she has been vocal about promoting animal rights, in a country where little emphasis is given to this neglected topic. In 2016, she had strongly condemned the culling of stray dogs in Karachi.

In Pakistan, there is an urgent need for women to become policymakers and come into the spotlight through the political platform. A new United Nations (UN) Women study shows that around 60 percent of women do not participate in politics due to fear of violence. Women must break the glass ceiling in order to join the public and political sphere. Aseefa joining the mainstream politics is a clear and vibrant example for every young girl—that they too can come forward and make a huge difference.

In 1980s’ Pakistan, even when hyper-masculinity was rampant, SMBB took on politics on her own terms. She even brought the famous phrase in action, that ‘women can have it all’ by giving birth while also being the prime minister. She was the first female Prime Minister to give birth while being in office. Let’s not forget that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, himself has been quite vocal about empowering women in the political realm of Pakistan. During the Gilgit Baltistan elections of 2020, when PPP’s Sadia Danish was oppressed and denied basic electoral rights by the PTI government, Bilawal was quick to respond and assist her. PPP is the only political party which has been crystal clear about empowering women from every walk of life.

Aseefa has the same skills set of mass mobilisation and connecting with the local masses as SMBB. With her exhilarating style, she certainly has the ability to play a significant role in Pakistani politics. At a time when the country is facing predicaments of unprecedented scale and nature, the youngest member of the Bhutto family is a ray of hope. Aseefa’s rise will be one to watch with close attention.

Sharmila Faruqi

The writer is a politician from Sindh, belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).