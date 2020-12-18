Share:

LAHORE - Hyperacute Stroke Unit has been set up at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore under the patronage of Dr Ahmed Ali Hassan, Head of Neurology to provide state-of-the-art treatment facilities to the stroke patients. Prof Dr Mateen Izhar, Chairman & Dean Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex, Dr Akbar Hussain Administrator and Dr Ahmed Ali Hassan inaugurated this stroke unit.

On this occasion Dr Ahmed Ali Hassan said that this modern stroke unit will be functional soon, which will enable the patients who reach the hospital on time in case of a stroke to have acute stroke medical and nursing care on standardized protocols.