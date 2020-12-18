Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday ordered removal of all security checkposts, manned by Islamabad Police, in the federal capital what he called to facilitate the citizens and tourists.

The checking system through smart cars equipped with latest technology is being introduced in the capital, the minister said while addressing a news conference at the Police Line Headquarters. He said latest technology was being introduced and more such cars would be provided to Islamabad Police for effective checking.

Sheikh Rashid informed reporters that only three checkposts, two near two luxury hotels and one on the Margalla Road of the capital, would remain functional while all other security posts were being removed. “Even these three checkposts would be removed gradually once Islamabad Police get more vehicles.”

According to Islamabad Police, as many 18 checkposts in the federal capital out of total 21 have been immediately removed on the minister’s direction.

The interior minister said that new police cars can check any vehicle or anyone at any place once the police get information and there was no need of checkposts. He said that people had to face inconvenience for hours due to these posts, especially those tourists going towards Murree.

He said that efforts were being made to make Islamabad a safe city of the country by improving its overall security plan. “There are also hundreds of seminaries in Islamabad and we want to declare it best safe city in the country.”

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would review passing out parade of the Islamabad Police this month and this would be the first ever incident in country’s history that PM would the chief guest of an event of police that is second line of defense after army. PM on his visit would be requested to increase salaries and other perks and privileges of Islamabad Police, he also said.

He said that steps were being taken for the capacity building of capital police. For the accommodation facilities to police personnel, special efforts would be made and 800 kanal land would be allotted for the purpose.

He said that package for martyred personnel of the Islamabad Police was Rs 3 million which has been increased by the PM up to Rs.23.5 million. He said that children of martyred personnel would be employed in the police.

Sheikh Rashid said that purpose of his visit was to pay tributes to those police officials, 47 in total number, of Islamabad Police who sacrificed their lives for this nation.

He said that Islamabad Police were facing financial problem as less money was being spent on police throughout the country. Around 30 per cent crime rate has decreased in Islamabad, he said while expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the force including Islamabad Traffic Police. He said that that Islamabad Police would be made role model for police force of other provinces. “As long as I am the interior minister, I will try that Islamabad Police should have better salaries,” he remarked.

Talking on the current political situation, the Minister for Interior said that if Supreme Court would give verdict that Senate election could be held through show of hands, then it would become difficult for anyone to say that this election was rigged. “And this credit goes to PM Imran Khan.” PM had already charge sheeted 20 lawmakers of his party on charge of floor crossing during the last election, he said.

“On this entire situation; the ball is in the court of SC, and if it gives verdict in favour of show of hands, it would be the revolutionary decision, otherwise the election would be held through old procedure.”

Responding a question whether British Home Secretary Priti Patel has written to the government of Pakistan stating that UK government would give full attention of Pakistan’s request of extradition, not deportation, of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under the provision of UK laws, the interior minister that he had no information about such correspondence.

Earlier, the interior minister visited Police Lines Headquarters and launched the “Tasdeeq Application” for the online registration of tenants and servants where citizens can now verify their details at home without going to the police station concerned.

The Minister for Interior was presented guard of honour on his arrival to the Police Lines. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and senior officials of Islamabad police were also present on the occasion. The minister laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha. He also wrote his comments in the visitors’ book and later visited the Central Police Office. Earlier, IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar briefed the minister about functioning as well as structure of the force and steps taken to facilitate citizens.

The minister also observed the working of smart cars and e-facilitation van.