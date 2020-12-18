Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia Univer­sity has signed five Memorandum of Un­derstandings (MoUs) with various interna­tional academic orga­nizations and univer­sities. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the MoUs were signed with University of Technology Mara Malaysia, Chinese Academy of Sciences China, University Fed­eral De Itajuba Brazil and Oxfam Interna­tional UK. Director In­ternational Linkages IUB Dr Abid Shahzad presented the MoUs to the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob who appre­ciated the efforts of the directorate to up­lift IUB at the Interna­tional arena. Through newly signed MoUs, IUB will get benefits of joint research ventures in the fields of agricul­ture, science and tech­nology. The Director told that the Director­ate of International Linkages is jointly working with the Di­rectorate of IT for es­tablishing a database for all MoUs signed by IUB since 1975, the inception of the university. The Direc­torate is also going to organize seminars on International scholar­ships for IUB graduates to facilitate maximum research scholars to go abroad for higher stud­ies. The Directorate is launching a website to update all activities such as existing MoUs, seminars, international scholarships, student exchange and faculty exchange programmes on the website.