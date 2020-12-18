Share:

Earlier in December, Hunter Biden asserted that he is under federal investigation over what he identified as "tax affairs" pertaining to his business in Ukraine and China.

Elected President Joe Biden again stands with the stance of his son in connection with an ongoing probe into Hunter Biden's taxes by the US Attorney's Office in Delaware.

According to sources, and an interview with CBS Evening News, the president-elect expressed "great confidence" in his son, adding that he is "not concerned about any accusations" made against Hunter.

"I think it's kind of foul play, but look, it is what it is and he's a grown man, he is the smartest man I know – I mean from a pure intellectual capacity – and as long as he's good, we're good", Joe Biden underscored."

The Biden transition team, the president-elect was referring to Republicans' protracted attacks on Hunter rather than the investigation itself when speaking of "foul play".

A few days after, when the interview comes Joe Biden told Fox News he is "confident" that Hunter "did nothing wrong".

This was only the second time that Biden has commented on the issue since it was made public earlier in December, The Hill reported, referring to how the president-elect told reporters "I'm proud of my son" when "asked if Hunter had committed a crime".

During last week, Hunter Biden confirmed he is under federal investigation over his "tax affairs" linked to business dealings in Ukraine and China as Fox News claimed that he had failed to report some $400,000 in income he received from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers", Hunter remarked in a statement.