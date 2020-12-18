Share:

Kashif Zameer Chaudhry went viral soon across all social media forums after the Turkish star Engin Altan the renowned Diliris Ertugrul star accompanied him.

Altan, who played the lead role of Ertugrul Ghazi in Diliris: Ertugrul, is amassed a large fan-base in Pakistan. Naturally, him being in Pakistan attracted attention and curiosity towards the man who brought him here.

The speculations heightened once Altan left the country and Kashif got arrested.

A famous TikToker, Kashif is known for his love of wearing heavy gold chains and keeping pet lions at home - for which he grasped social media attention.

Kashif is the owner of a Chaudhry Group of Companies in Punjab and flaunts photographs with several politicians and celebrities.

Kashif was arrested soon after the Ertugrul star left Pakistan. His nomination in more than eight cases pertaining to fraud and deception, betrayal of trust, car theft and robbery compelled authorities to take action against him.

He is also suspected to having been involved in alleged threatening of a local tv anchor.

Moreover, he recently has been blamed of deceiving the Turkish actor with a bad cheque.

Following social media reports, the authorities identify Kashif, along with his father and brother have been accused of having involvement in several other cases of similar nature.

Reportedly, the TikToker lives in a rented house in Lahore with the pet lion. He also indebts the jeweller money for the catchy gold chains.

Kashif, however, denied all claims remarking the news of fraud deceptive. He also disregarded reports of deceiving the Turkish star, saying that people out of jealousy lead baseless allegations.

So far, the Turkish star has not filed any complaint against Kashif. Police told the sources that Altan has filed no application indicating any money theft."