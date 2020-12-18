Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Pathology & Diagnostic Medicine (IP&DM), and Surgical Department, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for mutual collaboration of diagnostic services, research and postgraduate education.

This MOU will advance the state of science and education in general and that of mutually common areas in particular within the country and strengthen bonds of multidisciplinary fields in the related subjects.

KMU and HMC in the said MOU undertake to pursue a programme of scientific, technical and educational collaboration for the exchange of ideas, skills, and techniques of mutual interest in the fields of research and education, as agreed from time to time.

The MOU will ensure exchange of training of scientific/technical personnel for teaching, research, postgraduate education, public education, and development, in the mutually agreed related areas. Holding joint conferences, seminars, symposia, workshops and inviting speakers for the mutual benefit of the students and staff is also part of the MoU.

This MOU is purely for the uplift of both the institutions (KMU and HMC) in the fields of diagnostic and research without any financial obligations in terms of any fee or charges of services involved. Both the institutions will be reciprocally benefitted from each other resources.

However, for diagnostic pathology services offered by either institute the routine charges will apply. For each biopsy (small or large) standard charges of Rs2200 and for ER, PR, HER2 Rs8000 will be charged, however these rates can be revised time-to-time with mutual consensus.