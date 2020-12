Share:

LARKANA - A high level meeting was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. The meeting reviewed and discussed in detail regarding the arrangements to observe 13th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which was to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27, 2020.