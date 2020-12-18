Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz yesterday said that the Opposition has proved through their behaviour and conduct that they have nothing to do with public interest.

While addressing a concluding session of a conference here, the information minister said that the Opposition have no concerns with public issues and interests and they have proved it from their conduct that public interest is not their priority.

He said that Pakistan’s neighbouring state, which claimed to be the largest democracy, has failed miserably to protect their public against coronavirus while the entire world has recognized and acknowledged the endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan to keep restraint on Covid-19.

He also said that positive implications are being witnessed on undertakings accomplished in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan during Covid-19.

On account of these positive practical initiatives, the downtrodden segments of society remained safe and protected from extreme poverty and miserable circumstances, he added.

The Information Minister said that the Ehsas Kifalat Program has proved a precedent for the entire world and this program was appreciated worldwide relating to its positive outcomes and results.

Commenting about the National Command and Operation Centre program, the minister said that on account of timely initiates and correct statistics, the nation averted major catastrophe of the pandemic.

Talking about the government’s construction policy, the minister said that the Prime Minister’s revolutionary undertaking for construction sector, labour sector in the country found enormous opportunities of employment and sustenance.

While highlighting the role of science and technology during Covid-19, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has prioritized to promote the manufacturing sectors of agriculture, health tools, electronics and electric vehicles.

He said the modern trends of technology affected all sections of conventional economy. He said the fourth industrial revolution has changed the parameters of labour and investment, which led to revolution in the economies and all these Sectors are being transformed and restructured.

He said that ahead of the outbreak of Coronavirus, Pakistan was among the countries importing IPPs, sanitizers, masks and other protected equipment but today Pakistan is exporting all these equipment to other countries.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Ministry of Science and Technology, keeping in mind needs of the country and complicated medical equipment including ventilators and sanitizers, start manufacturing in the country, he added.

The minister said, in health sector, the government has made special focus to promote investment to meet all needs and requirements relating to Covid-19.

Replying to a question on China, the federal minister said that with the assistance of China, we should promote manufacturing of solar panels and batteries with local investment in the country and this initiative will ultimately enhance energy production.