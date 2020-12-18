Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has borrowed $4.5 billion from foreign sources during five months (July to November) of the current fiscal year. According to the latest data of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, overall disbursement shows an increasing trend during the first five months.

Total external inflows reached $ 4.5 billion as compared to $ 3.1 billion during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 45 per cent. The Government has received $4.499 billion total external inflows from multiple financing sources, which are 37 per cent of annual budget estimates of $12.233 billion for the entire fiscal year 2020-21. The amount of borrowing is higher than the previous year. In the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2019-20, the external inflows were $3.108 billion which were around (24 per cent) of the annual budgeted amount of $12.958 billion. In the aftermath of COVID-19 and its persistence in the country, the disbursements of project financing from development partners have slowed down.

The pandemic has closed down most of the economic activities across the country and halted development project activities. However, after the ease in the lockdown by the Government, the economic activity is reviving which may lead to jack-up the project financing in the current fiscal year 2020-21. The total receipt of $4.499 billion constitutes $1.300 billion or 29 per cent as program/budgetary support assistance to restructure Pakistan’s economy; $1.621 billion (36 per cent) as foreign commercial borrowing to repay maturing foreign commercial loans; and $518 million (12 per cent) as project assistance to finance its development projects activities for improving the socio-economic development of the country and for asset creation and $60 million (1 per cent) as short term credit while $1,000 million ( 22 per cent) received in terms of time safe deposits.

The bilateral and multilateral development partners have disbursed $1.878 billion of foreign economic assistance during July-November of the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21 against the budgetary allocation of $5.811 billion for the fiscal year 2020-21 on concessional terms with longer maturity. Amongst the multilateral development partners, mainly Asian Development Bank provided $712 million, World Bank disbursed $694 million against the budgetary allocation of $2,257 million. While from bilateral sources, France, USA and China provided $33.4 million,$63.8 million and $21.8 million respectively. During July-October, 2020 total servicing of external public debt was $2.450 billion against the annual repayment estimates of $10,363 million for the entire Fiscal Year. $2,035 million (83 per cent of total external public debt servicing) was repaid as principal and $415 million (18 per cent) as interest on the outstanding stock of external public debt. During July- October 2020-21, the government settled $1,295 million worth of foreign commercial loans. Similarly, the government has also repaid $695 million to multilateral and $102 million to bilateral development partners. Considering foreign exchange constraints, financing of development projects and repayments of these huge external public debts compel the incumbent government to further borrow from multiple sources.

“The strong official inflows during the first five months of the current fiscal year not only helped the government to discharge its external public debt obligation of $2.94 billion but also improved forex reserves and exchange rate stability,” said Ministry of Economic Affairs. It added that going forward, the government planned external inflows are likely to keep this positive momentum and help the government maintain external account stability.