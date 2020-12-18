Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Gymnastic Federation (PGF) have congratulated PGF Secretary General Parvaiz Ahmad on appointment to the Appeal Tribunal of Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) for the term of 2021-2024. POA Secretary General Haji Khalid Mehmood, PGF Associate Secretary Faisal Fayyaz, PGF Treasurer Khalid Rathore, Gymnastics Judges Association Chairman M Farooq, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director Rana Nasrullah, in their separate messages, congratulated Parvaiz Ahmad on his appointment, saying it will prove very positive for gymnastics activities in Pakistan. “This is indeed a great honour not only for him but also for Pakistan Gymnastic Federation, POA and the entire country as well. It is a great reflection of Parvaiz Ahmad’s contribution in Gymnastics at national and international level. We are confident that he will live up to the expectations of Gymnastics Ethics Foundation and earn a good name for Pakistan. May Allah Almighty grant him enough strength to work for this noble cause with dedication and commitment.”