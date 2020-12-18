Share:

“To resolve all Indian problems and especially Hindu-Muslim differences on purely religious basis cannot produce any permanent path to salvation.”

— Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi

Born in 1872 in Sialkot, Ubaidullah Sindhi was a prominent Islamic leader and activist of the Indian Independence Movement. Converting to Islam at the age of 15, Ubaidullah enrolled in Darul Uloom Deoband to delve deep into the Islamic education. In Darul Uloom, he led the Silk Letter Movement, started during the first world to gather the support of the Islamic world against the British colonialism in India. Owing to the threat he posed to the rule of the British, he was banned from entering India and remained in exile till 1938. After coming back, he continued to champion the cause of an independent confederal India that was to be friendly to the poor, peasants and workers. He died in 1944 before he could witness the partial fulfilment of his dreams in 1947.