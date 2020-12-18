Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the delegation of the Doha-based Afghan Taliban.

Accoding to sources, this meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other top officials while the matters pertaining to the restoration of peace in Afghanistan will be discussed including Pakistan’s role in facilitating negotiations.

This meeting was planned after PM Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the peace process. The premier emphasized Pakistan's support to the Afghan-led and owned peace process in the war-torn country.

The Afghan Taliban's Political Commission on Wednesday reached Pakistan for a three-day visit. FO said the visit is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020.

Furthermore, while Addressing a press conference following a meeting with the Afghan Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, FM Qureshi remarked the next round of talks between the US and Afghan Taliban for peace in Afghanistan to be commencing on January 5. The venue for the peace talks would be decided soon.