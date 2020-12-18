Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced approaching the apex court if government sticks to its plan of holding Senate polls in February 2021.

“Holding elections is the job of Election Commission of Pakistan and the government has nothing to do with it. We will approach the apex court if government indulged in the unlawaful act of holding polls before the scheduled time,” said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing hurriedly called press conference at her Jati Umra residence on Thursday.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz arranged lunch for party’s MNAs, MPAs, former mayor and deputy mayors. She congratulated them all for making the Lahore rally of PDM a successful show. Senior PML-N leaders Kh Saad Rafique, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Malik Pervaiz and Col (retd) Mubashar were also present.

Maryam Nawaz said the government was trying to use the apex court for its nefarious designs but the opposition will not allow the rulers to tarnish the Constitution.

“ECP chairman is heading a constitutional institution and a ‘fake’ prime minister cannot challenge his authority,” she said while urging the ECP not to obey any ‘unconstitutional’ directive. The whole nation is already closely watching the ECP where the foreign funding case of PTI is pending since long as the government is pressurizing for further delay,” she said.

What is the emergency behind announcing elections one month early?

“What is the emergency behind announcing elections one month early if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) makes no difference,” she raised the question.

Maryam claimed that the PDM movement had jolted this government. She accused the PM of ‘destroying’ national institutions by dragging them into politics. She said that the schedule for all elections is announced by the ECP. “All such decisions are made by the ECP, no prime minister can do this. In what capacity did you announce the decision to hold Senate elections one month earlier,” she questioned. Did you not consult the Constitution of Pakistan? Did no one from your army of advisers tell you that this is the job of the ECP? Or have you taken it upon yourself to ruin Constitution and national institutions, she said.

Referring to proposal of conducting Senate elections through show of hands, Maryam said that why the same mode was not adopted when incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was contesting. She believed that Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t have trust on his parliamentarians and therefore he is going for show of hands. She said that she is not against the show of hands method but claimed that the government’s motives behind doing so were not transparent.

She added that the government had taken full advantage of secret ballot in the past but was now against it. “Constitutional amendment is needed. This can’t be bulldozed through an ordinance. It is the job of the Parliament, the SC can only interpret but it can’t make a new law,” she said. She further added that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif himself had directed the lawmakers to resign.

“The by-elections on 500 seats are not possible after the resignations of PDM lawmakers. We’ll not sit silent even after resignations,” she said.