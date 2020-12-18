Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday has announced to move court against holding early elections of Senate.

In a statement, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that Senate elections schedule before February 11 is unconstitutional. We hope that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) won’t take any illegal step in this regard, he stated.

The reaction came after Prime Minister Imran Khan had said, “Senate elections will be held before time."

"We are approaching the Supreme Court for the election through show of hands, Attorney General gave a detailed briefing on the matter," he added.

PM Imran said that horse trading is easy for the government in the Senate elections.

"We expelled 20 MPAs from the party as we believe in transparent elections. The opposition, when we asked for dialogue demanded for 34 page NRO. I will not give NRO in any case," He went on to say.

The Senate comprises 104 members — 23 each from the four federating units, eight from Fata, and four from Islamabad. The 23 seats allocated to a province comprise 14 general seats, four reserved for women, four for technocrats and one for minority member.

The term of a senator is six years, but 50 per cent of the total number retires after every three years and elections are held for new senators.

Elections to fill the seats allocated to each province are held in accordance with the “system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote”.