ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) is adopting new technology to meet the latest challenges and advancements, with modern techniques and equipment.

A senior official of PPF Press Division told APP that the foundation is operating from three cities with a general printing facility in Islamabad, Karachi and a state of the art digital and variable data printing facility in Lahore.

During the recent years, the foundation has succeeded in the installation of a wide range of highly sophisticated printing and supporting equipment, involved in the printing of the following documents commemorative postage stamps, tax and revenue stamps, election & postal stationery, utility bills and variable data printing, magnetic cards and toll ticket, barcodes and computerised stationery, waterproof coupons and cheque books with MICR numbering and envelopes (wallet/pocket) with and without window. PPF is also offering high-speed data printing facility at its all stations, capable of handling 500,000 images in a day.