ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for greater linkages between Pakistan and Britain in the field of education.

Addressing Pakistan-Britain education gateway virtual conference on Thursday, he said knowledge sharing and making it less expensive is important to achieve the goals of development and address the issue of poverty. He said Pakistan is gradually progressing to make the education system less elitist.

President Arif Alvi said the scope of hybrid and distance learning has increased in the wake of COVID-19. He pointed out that the e-learning has greater outreach with lesser expense when compared with the conventional brick and mortar education.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan is also heading in the direction of hybrid and e-learning. He appreciated the Higher Education Commission for coming up with a policy on distance learning.

He said such sort of learning links the students with the knowledge base. President Alvi, however, stressed that teachers also need to be trained and educated to better handle the e-learning systems.