Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provide a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders for achieving durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He was talking to a delegation of Taliban Political Commission (TPC), headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who called on him here at the PM House.

“The discussions focused on the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward,” a statement from the media office of the Prime Minister said.

Reiterating that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.