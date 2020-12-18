Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Cabinet which met here on Thursday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair granted approval for extending the lease of state land in Cholistan and Rahim Yar Khan on previous rates to the President of UAE.

The government believes its initiative will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries. The meeting gave in-principle approval of Rs 5 billion loan to the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) for acquiring the land.

Moreover, the meeting also okayed provision of state land for the master plan of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

Authority will present its business plan and financial model for this purpose.

Vice-Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran and Chairman of the Authority Rashid Aziz gave briefing to the Cabinet about Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project. In another decision, the Cabinet simplified the long process of issuance of NOCs for installing petrol pumping in the province by reducing the issuance period from 90 days to 30 days. It also approved 3 per cent special quota for visually impaired persons to give special relaxation in the upper age limit in employment.

The Punjab Cabinet again rejected the proposal of getting charges in major hospitals.

Usman Buzdar while addressing the meeting said that PTI government had come into power for providing relief to a common man and user charges could not be reconsidered at this time. The Cabinet also gave approval for the uniform syllabus throughout the province. Also, the Cabinet gave approval of recruitment on permanent basis in the light of decision of honourable court and under Rule 17-A.

The meeting also gave approval of the pay package and terms and conditions for the Vice-Chancellors of different medical universities of Punjab.

The Cabinet approved transfer policy 2020 of the Special Education Department. Under this policy, teachers and other staff will be transferred near to their residents. The meeting also approved seed money of Rs100 million from the Punjab government for the endowment fund of National Tourism Coordination Board/Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

For an efficient use of local government’s land, the meeting approved the Land User Plans Rules 2020. Payment issue of construction of 410-bed civil hospital in Bahawalpur was referred to the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development which will present the final recommendations after reviewing all the matter. The matter of provision of land for setting up Children Hospital in Gujranwala was also referred to the Board of Revenue.

The cabinet meeting also gave approval to the appointment of two members namely Hassan Ahmed Riaz Advocate and Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry in Lahore Development Authority Tribunal. Approval was granted to appoint in-service Judge Habib Ullah Amir for the post of Judicial Member for the Appellate Tribunal of Punjab Revenue Authority. The Cabinet meeting directed to review the matters of Director General Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority.

The concerned departments will again present their recommendations after reviewing the matters of the authority.

The meeting postponed the amendment in University of Agriculture Faisalabad Act 1973 Section 21 and the agenda with regard to Higher Education Commission Punjab.

The meeting also postponed the appointment of CEO of Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company.

The Chief Minister and his Cabinet welcomed the new ministers Syed Yawer Bukhari and Khiyal Ahmed Kastro in the meeting. Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Advisors, Chief Secretary and Secretaries of the concerned departments participated in the meeting.