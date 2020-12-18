Share:

ISLAMABAD - With immense sorrow PTCL and Ufone have announced that Rashid Khan, president and CEO, PTCL & Ufone, has passed away after prolonged illness.

Rashid Khan took charge of Ufone in August 2017 and was later appointed as the CEO of PTCL Group in March 2019.

Rashid Khan is acknowledged for taking various successful initiatives at the Group level, particularly for modernising the PTCL and Ufone networks and enhancing customer experience. Rashid Khan remained in the senior management positions in the telecom industry in various companies locally and internationally.

Having extraordinary leadership qualities, he is one of the pioneers in the Pakistan telecom industry and is held in great respect for his contributions.

He will be remembered as an exceptionally successful business leader who was also a great human being, having humility, compassion and respect for his colleagues. PTCL & Ufone family conveyed its sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family.