Share:

On December 6, Babri mosque was razed to the ground by a Hindu mob led by BJP’s LK Advani. The Hind-leaning courts in a Hindutva India acquitted all the 32 persons including Advani, accused of demolishing the mosque 28 years after the tragedy.

Before his acquittal, even the acquitted BJP leader L.K. Advani had wondered how a court could determine the birthplace of Ram a millennium ago. He said on September 30, 1990, “Noone can prove that it was the birthplace of Shri Rama.”

In a letter to Prof. Hiren Mukerji, on 5 June 1989, BJP PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted: “It is not possible to pinpoint the exact spot where Ram was born.” The RSS supremo M.D. Deoras said: “This is not a case in which the judiciary can pass a judgment. What type of evidence are the Hindus expected to produce? That Ram was born and that his birthplace is Ayodhya?”

The acquittals have opened up the pandora’s box of demolishing all mosques through `unplanned’ attacks by mobs. Anyone may anytime complain to a court about a temple having been converted into a Masjid hundreds of years ago. BJP’s legislators have already demanded excavation of 3000 to 5000 mosques, including Delhi’s Grand Mosque.

MP Sakshi Maharaj even offered to be hanged if idols were not found underneath the staircase of the Jamia Masjid. At a press conference in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh BJP’s president Vinay Katiyar said, “The court has shown the way. Why should we confine (ourselves) to Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura? Why not talk of 5,000? All sites should be dug up to verify the claims on the pattern of Ram Janmabhoomi.”

AMJED JAAVED,

Rawalpindi.