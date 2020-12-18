Share:

ISLAMABAD - The online remote learning during novel coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown has unveiled Pakistan’s huge digital divide, further disadvantaging those students, teaching staff and learning systems – that remain deprived of the digital coverage, said a report on Thursday.

The Ministry of Human Rights, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme Pakistan (UNDP), has conducted this thorough evidence-based analysis of human rights implications of Pakistan’s response to COVID-19.

Adopting a human rights perspective to the government’s COVID-19 response, the research was able to identify the marginalised groups of people that were ‘left behind’ to access government’s relief services.

Evidence was collected from all four provinces through secondary sources, including situation reports, government’s official documents and notifications, and media reports from reliable sources.

Findings of the report indicate that while Pakistan’s overall COVID-19 has been cognizant of the general hardships experienced by people, there is a lot of room for improvement to ensure human rights protection at the grass-root level.

The pandemic has highlighted preexisting and current shortcomings in the system, addressing which will not just contribute to a more holistic rebuilding and rehabilitation strategy for COVID-19 prevention, response and post pandemic recovery, but also develop resilience against other disasters and shocks that may threaten lives and livelihoods, amongst right holders and duty bearers.

Furthermore, taking on an intersectional approach helped to identify most vulnerable groups susceptible to bearing disproportionate burden and brunt of complex emergencies including COVID-19 pandemic and their long-term impacts.

For instance, while online remote learning during COVID-19 lockdowns has unveiled Pakistan’s huge digital divide, further disadvantaging those students, teaching staff and learning systems – that either economically left behind or remain deprived of the digital coverage, it has also unearthed, the groups who amongst the disadvantaged are further excluded.

In terms of remote access to education, young girls from poor households in remote areas where internet connectivity was lesser affordable for the households, or it suffered from low/uncertain electricity supply and internet availability, were found to be the most neglected within the households and just as much as in the government’s remote education strategy.

Similarly, detainees and prisoners in overcrowded detention centres and displaced populations residing in over-populated spaces and shelters remained at far higher risk of contracting the virus despite the safety protocols of social distance.

In addition to provincial initiatives with regard to COVID-19 and disasters, this study also takes into account, best practices from around the world to suggest actionable policy recommendations.

Moreover, these findings also elucidate entry points and opportunities which have risen during the pandemic and dedicated policy initiatives and implementation would help capitalise on their momentum. For instance, with the increased scope of e-commerce, and in light of Pakistan’s recently launched e-commerce policy, there is abundant potential to improve the e-commerce skills of those in the labour market. Particularly focusing on increasing women’s and marginalised groups’ digital accessibility and improving their skills, women owned businesses and small enterprises can access remote markets, even internationally.

While the findings of this study are overarching and focus at the national level, provinces are encouraged to take these into account as per their localised contexts and carry out their respective district and local level analyses of human rights protection during COVID-19.