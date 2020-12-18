Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday stressed the need for resolving the issues of agriculturalists and farmers vital for socio-economic stability of the country.

“Pakistan is an agrarian country and major chunk of population is attached with Agriculture sector,” he expressed these views on Farmers ‘day which is observed on 18th December every year.

He said that dream of Economic stability could not be realized without resolving the issues faced by farmer community. He remarked that development of Agriculture is imperative for harnessing the overall development and prosperity in the country. He urged for farmers’ friendly policies to lead country on the path of self sufficiency in agriculture products.

Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that the incumbent government is fully resolved to bring policy reforms to support the farmers of the country.

He also stressed on the need to adopt modern agricultural techniques and emphasized that research and latest technologies should be brought into practice by our famers to enhance the productive capability of cultivated lands.

He also remarked that urbanization and over- population are crucial factors in decreasing the cultivation area. He also said that there was a need to increase the cultivation area by utilizing barren lands and improving irrigation system. He said that increasing cultivation could fulfill the ever-increasing demands of Agricultural Products.

The Speaker said that incumbent Parliament is fully cognizant of the issues faced by the farmer community as the first ever Special Parliamentary Committee on Agricultural Products has been constituted to resolve all outstanding issues of farmers community.

He said that all stakeholders have been taken board in this Parliamentary Committee to address the farmer’s challenges.

He also mentioned that this Committee is especially focusing on provision of cheap Agriculture inputs and for increasing the cultivation areas of cash crops like Cotton, Wheat, Rice, and Potato in the country. He said that this policy intervention would decrease the agriculture imports to lessen the trade deficit. He appreciated the commitment, resolve and sacrifices of farmer’s community for striving hard to fulfill the agricultural needs in-spite of all odds.