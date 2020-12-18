Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar has been give the status of minister for state with immediate effect.

A notification issued here yesterday said, “in exercise of the powers conferred by the Rules 15(1)(g), read with item serial No. IA of Schedule-VA of the Rules of Bussiness, 1973, the Prime minister has been pleased to confer the status of Minister of State to Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs with immediate effect.”