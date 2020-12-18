Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, called on Justice ® Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau, at the NAB headquarters here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Dr Reza Baqir lauded NAB’s efforts for elimination of corruption from the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money is the top most priority of NAB as faith of the national watchdog is corruption-free Pakistan.

The NAB performance has been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions, he said.