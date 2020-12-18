Share:

LAHORE - Service Club defeated Youngster A Club by 47 runs in the league match of 3rd Ch Mohammad Hussain Memorial One-Day Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Service Club scored 198/10 in 25 overs. Adnan Danish struck 64 and Azeem Sabir 24. Shabbir Ahmad bagged 2/24, Tahir Ahmad 2/40 and Sajid Ali 2/54. In reply, Youngster A Club could score 152/9 in 25 overs. Abdul Rehman slammed 46 and Afzal Bashir 20. Adnan Danish grabbed 3/32, Asadullah 2/14, Ali Naqvi 2/29 and Mohsin Irshad 2/34. Adnan Danish was named man of the match.