Bracing the pandemic with resilience will not be the only good news at the close of the year. The economic dip notwithstanding, the preliminary signs of select sectors catching up are pointing towards earlier than anticipated economic bounce. Though addicted to seeing the glass half empty, many may take the positive pointers nothing more than fudged figures or fleeting phenomena. But why shouldn’t we look at the silver lining at a time of contagion-driven low spirits?

The dilemma of governments in developing countries that are the recipient of IMF tranches is often the cruel time lag in macroeconomic indicators translating into relief for the common man. While the Captain’s team was in the middle of taking policy actions to tackle the enormous economic challenges, the pandemic with its disastrous financial fallout struck the world. Though social safety nets including Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme, Shelter homes and Sehat card scheme were rolled out, yet the genie of the high price index is presenting tough resistance in getting pushed back into the bottle, despite some ease in inflation.

By striking the delicate livelihoods-lives equilibrium and with the mercy of Providence the pandemic granted space for the revival plan. This resulted in Moody’s up-gradation of Pakistan’s economic outlook to ‘Stable’. Exports recovered to pre-pandemic monthly level. The Asian Development Bank has seen a recovery in manufacturing and construction sectors. In addition to construction, banking, textile and automotive sectors provided potent hope for economic lift. As a major recipient of government’s generous incentive package, the construction/ housing sector that provides stimulus to over 42 ancillary sectors and 70 per cent of the skilled labour force, reflected promising performance. Unprecedented cement sales in the country’s history indicated upward swirl. The cement industry dispatched in October nearly 6 million tonnes of cement, the highest ever in history, selling 120 per cent of its existing capacity. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics informed that total cement dispatches up-ticked by 16.8 per cent to 23.84 million tonnes from July to November financial year 2021. CPEC’s second phase is likely to boost demand for cement. Cement exports to South Africa that stood 20-30pc in 2015, are likely to resume as anti-dumping duty on cement expires. Exports are already showing an upward trend of 24 per cent.

The banking sector also braced the contagion with admirable buoyancy. Policy measures by the State Bank of Pakistan facilitated the sector in conserving the capital, enhancing lending and loss-absorption capacities. The bank-spread, a major component of banks’ profit margin, reflected an upward trend. Deposits held by commercial banks showed healthy growth during the ongoing year as the same were clocked in at Rs16.84 trillion by the end of November 2020, reflecting year-on-year growth of 18 per cent. SBP’s Mid-Year Performance Review found that investments shot up by Rs. 2 trillion during the first half of the calendar year 2020. Despite economic stress, the assets multiplied by 7.8 per cent.

Take the example of MCB Bank which displayed operational strength by recording significant financial growth. During a hard third quarter, the Bank posted a massive 41 per cent year-on-year growth in after-tax profits. The bank registered deposits expansion and volumetric growth in earning assets. It recovered in the third quarter with 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter surge with an increase in income. Similarly, the auto industry, the largest manufacturing sector and the biggest taxpayer displayed more than expected recovery. SBP said that automobile loans increased by around Rs. 20 billion from March to October 2020, showing an increase of 8 per cent. Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association informed that car sales went up by 48 per cent to 14,454 units in November as compared to 9,789 units sold in the same month last year. The automobile market rose by 13.6 per cent year-on-year. The combined sales of Toyota, Honda, Suzuki and Hyundai-Nishat showed a nice surge of 48 per cent in November from a year ago. New entrants in national auto space brought along competition that portends well for sector’s progress. Amongst the new entrants, Hyundai-Nishat launched Tucson in the SUV category and demonstrated impressive sale. The addition of Hyundai which is the fifth largest car producing company in the world and second-largest seller in India and China would enable the sector to contribute more to the economic growth. Encouraged by the overwhelming response from buyers, the company is planning to launch ‘Elantra Sedan’ in the first quarter of 2021.

The auto industry sales are likely to grow by 60 per cent in the current fiscal year, with total sales expected to reach at 201,000 units, including those of new entrants like Hyundai-Nishat and used imported cars. Hyundai Tucson recorded month-on-month sales growth of 63 per cent selling 819 units during July-Nov 2020. Hyundai Nishat is doubling its capacity as demands from prospective buyers have far exceeded available units. Industry analysts say that after taking into account higher-than-expected unit sales, they are revising their earnings forecasts for the next two years by up to 53 per cent. The textile sector is another area that set an upward trend despite hard times for the economy. On the back of the relief package by the government, textile exports registered upswing of 2.1 per cent in October as compared to the same month in the previous year. To facilitate exporters, the government released Rs. 1.78 billion under drawback of local taxes and levy refunds. Earlier the government removed 5 per cent regulatory duty on import of cotton yarn. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, textile shipments rose by 3.8 per cent to $4.8 billion in the first four months of the financial year. In an online interview, head of Nishat Group Mian Muhammad Mansha said that credit must be given to SBP for introducing loan schemes on zero interest that facilitated textile companies to support their workforce. As a result “We started receiving big orders from non-traditional buyers like the U.S”, he said.

The diversion of orders from China, India and Bangladesh contributed to the upscale in production capacity. Textile sector played a major role in boosting overall exports to $9.732 billion (July-Nov 2020) as compared to $9.545 billion over the corresponding period in 2019. In this scenario, the textile giant Nishat Mills Limited reported net profit-after-taxes of Rs946.346 million for the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 as compared to the net profit of Rs 923.702 million during the same period last year, showing an increase of 2.45 per cent year-on-year. This was 34 per cent ahead of financial analysts’ expectations.

Another boost in textile exports will be witnessed once more orders start arriving from the U.S. and Europe once they successfully confront pandemic’s current wave. It is hoped that the upcoming five-year textile policy with envisaged special duty-drawback rates, rationalization of duty on the textile value chain, and subsidy on loans and development would double exports to $ 26 billion, generating five million jobs. Apart from growth in some industries in large scale sector including pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, non-metallic mineral products, and remittances of over $2 billion for six months in a row present some more heartening signs of economic recovery. Let’s forget for a while the yawning budget deficit, widening trade deficit, slow revenue growth, and mounting circular debt. The arrival of vaccines is most likely to hasten economic resuscitation around the world including that of Pakistan. Global bourses are beginning to respond robustly to this development. The sceptics may not take economic month-on-month or year-on-year comparisons seriously, but as British poet, P.B. Shelley said: “if winter comes, can spring be far behind?” The winds of a favourable economic turnaround are blowing around a hard year’s closure.

Shakeel A. Malik

— The writer is an

Islamabad-based

freelance contributor.