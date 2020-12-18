Share:

Smart lockdown on Friday has been imposed in different localities in Karachi due to increasing patients of coronavirus.

According to details, Karachi’s west district and several areas in Kemari have been sealed for 14 days to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

All kind of events and business related activities have been banned in the coronavirus-hit areas in Karachi.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 83 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 451,494. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,164.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,972 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 201,080 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 130,122 in Punjab, 54,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,868 in Balochistan, 35,700 in Islamabad, 7,893 in Azad Kashmir and 4,810 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,522 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,270 in Sindh, 1,511 in KP, 177 in Balochistan, 385 in Islamabad, 200 in Azad Kashmir and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,216,060 coronavirus tests and 39,171 in the last 24 hours. 399,852 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,447 patients are in critical condition.