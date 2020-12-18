Share:

If you haven’t seen Lahore, you haven’t even lived. Here goes the popular saying.

Ironically, it’s become increasingly difficult to see Lahore because of the all-encompassing smog in winter. But it’s not just Lahore, it’s not just in winter and it’s not only people’s eyesight that is being affected by poor air quality.

Lahore, the second_largest and most polluted city in Pakistan, has been plagued by a heavy blanket of smog recently. The ever-growing urbanization and industrialization have contributed to the worsening air quality of the city smog, being hazardous to health, is leading to a rapid sprout in multiple health-related problems, including exacerbation of asthma allergies, eye infections, respiratory tract infections, and cardiac pathologies leading to premature death.

A thick blanket of smog enveloped Punjab’s capital city, prompting officials to warn that tens of thousands of the city’s residents risk respiratory diseases and eye-related problems while doctors urged people to stay at home.

MUHAMMAD BAKAR,

Rawalpindi.