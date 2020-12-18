Share:

Peshawar - The Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is building the capacity of its staff in the field of social protection.

The department of Social Welfare along with Sub-National Governance Program (SNG) organised a training session on ‘Social Protection’ which brought together senior management and field officers of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Social Welfare KP Manzoor Ahmad stressed the fact that social protection was the need of time where the staff of our department needed to build awareness.

He also appreciated the offer of SNG for policy support on developing social protection system in the province. He urged the participants of the session to take advantage of SNG’s expertise in the area of social protection.

The training session lead by Shahid Farooq SNG’s Advisor Social Protection, focused on strengthening participants knowledge on social protection. Notably on the development of a comprehensive social protection policy and other social protection reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Participants had an opportunity to take advantage of SNG’s expertise on social protection for future planning at the department.

The participants deliberated over the critical areas of social protection which was not covered under the current set up of social welfare department.

Future policy interventions to focus on the lives of vulnerable segments of the society, particularly on the face of shocks and pandemics were also discussed in detail. SNG experts also apprised the participants of the need for substantive social protection system in the context of government’s efforts to achieve the relevant targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the province.

SNG is a four-year technical assistance programme supporting the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, as well as local governments to improve the way they are governed and manage their resources for improved service delivery for their populations.