Madrid - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was in quarantine Thursday after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced.

Sanchez will be tested “without delay” for the virus, and will “respect the quarantine until December 24,” which will be 10 days since he met with Macron in Paris, his office said in a statement.

Macron tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the French presidency said, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next week.