Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday hinted at summoning of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) if no progress is shown by January 6, 2021 in fake accounts case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of bail plea of Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria and Jamil Baloch in the fake accounts scam.

Expressing concern over the anti-graft body performance regarding the instant matter, Justice Bandial said that due to the NAB, people are not investing in Pakistan. He said that for the last 20 months the co-accused is in jail while no action has been taken against the main characters.

The court noted that persons with minor crimes were arrested but others who have committed serious crimes are moving freely. It said that there was no explanation that why the action was not taken against other 27 accused. In total, there are 29 accused in the fake accounts scam.

Justice Umar said that the apex court had granted bail to many accused in the references in which no progress was made after the lapse of 21 months. He observed that the NAB is not treating all the accused even-handedly.

The NAB was ordered to proceed against other accused transparently and in accordance with law. It is the job of NAB to investigate people for accountability, but it is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to protect citizens’ fundamental rights, said Justice Bandial.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that everyone is aware who owns Bahria Icon Tower, but the NAB took no action against the main persons. Justice Bandial said that the NAB entered into plea-bargain with a person who is sitting in London. He said that Japan is example for us regarding supremacy of law and the accountability process.

The NAB special prosecutor general was asked to submit policy about the treatment with all the accused by January 6. The court said that if the NAB is unable to show progress then they would summon its chairman.

Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, an accountant of Park Lane Estate Company, and Jamil Baloch, director KDA, were arrested in the fake bank accounts case. The NAB alleged that Anklesaria being an advisor of chief minister had sent two applications signed by him regarding allotment of plots in Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi. It said that it was in the knowledge of Anklesaria that land was property of Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi.

About Jamil Baloch, the NAB stated that the letter over which land was allotted had been written by Baloch. It added that during the investigation, Baloch had informed investigators about different records.

According to NAB, Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria is also facing charges of taking a loan on forged documents. He is also said to be involved in benefiting Park Lane Company through fake bank accounts.