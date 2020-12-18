Share:

The United Nations General Assembly followed a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that identifies immediate ending of military intervention and occupation of foreign countries and territories.

According to the sources, adopted by the 193-member body on December 16, the resolution, titled "Universal realization of the rights of peoples to self-determination", reaffirmed that self-determination is a fundamental condition for effective guarantee and observance, preservation and promotion of human rights for those under colonial, foreign and alien domination.

The UNGA declared the global body's "firm opposition" to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation "since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world".

The resolution called upon states to "cease immediately their military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories and all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment, in particular the brutal and inhuman methods reportedly employed in the execution of those acts against the peoples concerned"

Moreover, it stated that the UN deplores plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted and reaffirmed their right to voluntary repatriation in "safety and with honour".

The UN Human Rights Council has urged to continue giving due heed to violation of human rights especially right to self-determination, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been plead to report on this in the General Assembly at the 76th session next year.