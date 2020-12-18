Share:

SARGODHA - To establish ‘Center of Excellence for Citrus’, the University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI).

The project worth Rs 200 million will be funded by the SCCI through its export developmental funds. The agreement of mutual cooperation was signed by Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and SCCI President Malik Asif Ameer Awan.

Under the MoU, the university will provide the land for this center at its College of Agriculture in which joint research and developmental projects will be run. The university will arrange trainings and counseling for the farmers, growers and stakeholders of local citrus industry. The UoS will also help the SCCI by providing the required certificates to enhance citrus export after the establishment of center of excellence for citrus.

Addressing the occasion, the vice chancellor said that universities should come forward to put value addition in national development and growth as the urgent efforts are needed in the fields like agricultural industry and public policy with special focus on local industry and market in order to improve international competitiveness.

SCCI President Malik Asif Ameer Awan vowed that mega project will yield fruitful results by boosting economic development of Sargodha and the national growth as well. It is to be mentioned that the center of excellence for citrus will be run and managed by a board of management jointly headed by the president SCCI and the Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Sargodha University.