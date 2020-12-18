Share:

ISLAMABAD - City Walk is one of the most satisfactory spots in Islamabad/Rawalpindi for eating and other fun-filled activities. It’s an open food and entertainment park imparting indoor, out of door & rooftop dining areas of your favored eateries, a devoted open activities area. It has stunning outdoor landscapes perfect for families and individuals alike so don’t pass over out on the maximum a laugh aspects of this vacation spot. City Walk is an own pleasant vicinity perfect for shopping, dining, watching movies and enjoying wonderful facilities whether you need to eat something from a great dine eating place or snatch a comforting coffee, experience a large ice cream sundae or just need to walk around a rainforest, town stroll has all this and more for you so head closer to City Walk and explore this beautiful vacation spot.Let’s get began with our list of fun activities in town walk as it’s one of the nice locations to make your weekends unique.

One of the ultra-modern sights in the region, the town stroll activities have taken a whole new that means with the outlet of this grand leisure facility. Movie enthusiasts can watch their favorite flicks at outside cinema. This is one of the maximum common sports for site visitors, many of the different activities in City Walk. The contemporary chic building and the awesome interiors provide the suitable ambience for playing a movie with your pals or special ones. If you are making plans to visit this vacation spot and are wondering the way to go to City Walk right here is its exquisite location, Adjacent to Ayubia National Park, Rawalpindi, Punjab.