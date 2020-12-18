Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday stressed the need to target the drug dealers and providers.

“Zero tolerance policy to be adopted against these culprits” Ijaz Shah said during his visit to headquarters of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in Rawalpindi after assuming the charge of Ministry of Narcotics Control.

Earlier on his arrival, Director General ANF Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik briefed the federal minister on counter narcotics achievements of the force, current drug situation in the country and major challenges being faced by the force.

DG ANF said that ANF was also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan, apart from running rehabilitation centres providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts

The minister was also informed about the organisational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, overcoming legal issues and establishment of new drug treatment centres in the country.

Ijaz Shah was of the view that the youth was the primary victim of this menace and immediate steps needed to be taken in order to protect their future. He instructed ANF officers to come up with a comprehensive plan for awareness programme to be conducted in educational institutes. He emphasised on the fact that case studies and drug abuse effects should be discussed in detail to sensitise them about the aftermath of indulging in drug addiction.

The minister appreciated ANF’s role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. He assured his complete support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously. The minister concluded the meeting with a hope that the given instructions would be executed on immediate basis across the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal Minister for Narcotics Control has already served in ANF as Force Commander ANF Punjab from Nov 1996 to Dec 1998.