RAWALPINDI – Refuting the charges of a State Department spokesperson, former Federal Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rahsid Ahmed has said that US had no knowledge about the ground realities and Jamaat-ud-Dawa or Lashkar-e-Taiba never ever supported Al-Qaeda rather always have condemned such acts of terrorism.

Like all other political parties of the country, Difa-e-Pakistan Council has the right to stage a sit-in in front of Parliament House on February 20 and the government on the nod of US should not make attempts to sabotage this peaceful sit-in, he added. He said this at a press conference held at Lal Haveli here on Friday.

Sheikh said that Jammat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has decided to stage a sit-in outside the Parliament on February 20 against the US intervention into Pakistan’s internal affairs and against the restoration of NATO supply in which Difa-i-Pakistan Council would participate at all costs.

He said that there was no section 144 imposed in Islamabad and DPC would obey the law if the government tried to bar the council from staging the sit-in.

He brushed aside the concern of State Department spokesperson Victoria Nauland against JuD and LeT saying, “America has no knowledge about the ground realities while both the organizations have no link with Al-Qaeda rather they oppose Al-Qaida’s policies.”

The recent statement of US State Department against rallies of DPC has given a new life and energy to DPC, Sheikh stated.

He said that out of fifty political parties only two or three banned outfits were included in DPC and this move was made just to bring them in national political streamline by participating in rallies.

The DPC took out public rallies with the permission of government in all major cities against restoration of NATO supply, drone attacks and awarding India the status of Most Favoured Nation (MFN), he said adding that Pakistan should resolve the burning issues of Kashmir and Siachin instead of doing “Pan-Supari” trade with India.

The AML President was of view that Interior Minister Rehman Malik should not make attempts to sabotage the upcoming sit-in outside the Parliament on the nod of US.

Responding to a query, Rashid said that DPC not eyeing towards Pakistan Army for its support rather DPC itself was with the Pakistan Army in unannounced war against Pakistan.