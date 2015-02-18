Peshawar- Ten injured students of Army Public School Peshawar will leave for Karachi today for treatment along with the officials of Shuhada and Ghazi Forum (SGF), a body that represents parents and siblings of the victims, including Qaisar Alam who serves as the Coordinator of SGF.

According to the details, students being sent to Karachi for the treatment include Umair, Zanain, Amir Mehboob, Ans, Mubashir, Shahrukh, Amir Ameen, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Aftab and Maaz Irfan. General Secretary SGF, Abid Raza Bangash, had already left for Karachi for the pre-arrangements, whereas each student would be accompanied by an individual family member.

Injured students would be treated at Agha Khan Hospital.