SIALKOT-A Sialkot-based family has received a call made by an agent from abroad that their loved one had died in Libya as their boat capsized while they were illegally travelling to Italy.

labourer Ghulam Abbas said that his only son Hassan (21) had gone abroad after paying heavy amount, borrowed from the local people, to the human traffickers and their agents about four months ago.

He said that Hassan had gone abroad with a sole aim to earn a living. He said that Hassan had no contact with his family for the last two months due to some unknown reasons.

"Someone has called us from abroad and said that our beloved son Hassan has also died in the Libya boat capsizing tragedy. With these words, he disconnected the call," he said. He added that after the call, the said international telephone numbers was continuously going powered off.

"This call has made our lives very hard here as all of us are dying at every moment after listening to the news about of our beloved son," he added. "Though, we are not confirmed whether Hassan died or still alive. We do not know anything more about him where he is now, alive or dead."

He said. The family urged the Government of Pakistan to use the diplomatic channels for bringing back dead body of Hassan, if he died, from Libya for burial.

Meanwhile, capsizing tragedy victim Tanzeelur Rehman (19) was laid to rest in his native graveyard at village Bhakhreywali, Sambrial tehsil amid sobs and tears.

His dead body reached here from Libya for burial. He had drowned in ocean near Libya when the boat carrying illegal migrants had capsized. The victims were sent to Libya illegally by some local human traffickers.

Tanzeelur Rehman was the only person to feed his family.

His poverty had forced him to go abroad after borrowing money from local people to go abroad with dreams of good future.

The atmosphere remained mourning in the village and in the surroundings as well.

Almost every eye was tearing to mourn this sad demise.

On the other side, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has announced to publish the sketches of 400 human traffickers and their agents wanted in dozens of cases.

According to the senior FIA officials, the FIA has started a vigorous public awareness campaign in the region about human trafficking and its hazards.

They added that FIA would also display the sketches with the complete data of human traffickers and their agents at all the important government and public places in Gujranwala Division's Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The senior FIA officials will also give important lectures about human trafficking in universities, colleges and schools, the officials added.

The officials added that several human traffickers and their agents have changed their particulars and their getup or have beard or being clean shaved besides changing their addresses. thus the FIA was facing difficulties in nabbing these accused wanted in dozens of human trafficking cases, he said.

They said that the FIA would soon get the properties of 400 human traffickers sealed through local courts besides getting their all bank accounts seized