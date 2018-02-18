Share:

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold become the first two-time Olympic skeleton champion when she successfully defended her title in Pyeongchang on Saturday -- despite a chest infection which nearly cut her race short. Yarnold was so short of breath she wasn't even sure she could complete her second run, but she shredded the track in 51.46sec, outstripping Germany's Jacqueline Loelling by a convincing 0.45sec. Britain's Laura Deas took bronze, underlining the country's domination of an event it has now won three times in a row, including Amy Williams' victory in 2010. Yarnold, 29, also becomes the first Briton to win more than one gold medal in any sport at the Winter Olympics. Britain has never failed to win a medal in the women's skeleton since it was introduced to the Games in 2002.–AFP